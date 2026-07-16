Rescued Green Sea turtle tagged, released in Zamboanga del Norte

AUTHORITIES have safely rescued, tagged, and released a female Green Sea Turtle in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle was released last week by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Manukan in Siparok village, Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said turtle was reported by local resident, Malse Balase, who noticed the marine animal entangled in fishing net in Siparok village.

Jim Montejar, Coastal Resources Management Unit head of Cenro-Manukan, who assessed the turtle, said it measured 70 centimeters in carapace length and 64 centimeters in carapace width.

"No visible injuries, hooks, or other physical threats were observed," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The turtle was tagged PH0543K on the left flipper and PH0544K on the right flipper following standard marine turtle monitoring protocols before being safely released back into the waters of Siparok village, Jose Dalman town.

Cenro-Manukan commended the local residents for promptly reporting the marine turtle and reminds coastal communities to avoid disturbing, capturing, harming, or keeping marine wildlife.

Cenro-Manukan said that sightings and accidental captures of wildlife should be immediately reported to the nearest DENR office or local authorities for appropriate action. (SunStar Zamboanga)