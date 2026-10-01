Rescued Hawk-Eagle, macaque released back into wild in Baliguian

A RESCUED endangered South Philippine Hawk-Eagle and a Philippine long-tailed macaque have been released back to the wild in Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte, as part of continuing efforts to protect the province’s wildlife and biodiversity.

The two juvenile animals were released last week by personnel of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Liloy at a carefully selected site considered suitable for their return to their natural habitat.

CENRO technical personnel, together with Officer-in-Charge Maribel Acama, conducted the release after the animals underwent health assessments and handling procedures to determine their physical condition and readiness for reintegration into the wild.

Acama said the activity forms part of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ continuing wildlife protection and conservation efforts, particularly in ensuring that rescued animals are given a safe opportunity to return to their natural habitat.

She also underscored the importance of public cooperation in reporting wildlife that is injured, displaced or illegally kept, saying community participation is crucial to successful wildlife rescue and conservation.

She urged residents to refrain from capturing or keeping wild animals as pets and instead report wildlife concerns to authorities so the animals can be properly rescued, assessed and returned to the wild.(SunStar Zamboanga)