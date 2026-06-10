Rescued reticulated python freed in Zamboanga Sibugay

PERSONNEL of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) facilitated the return of a reticulated python to the wild in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the DENR said.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the python was released on Monday, June 8, at the designated wildlife release site in Palomoc village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Python was released after it was assessed to be healthy and fit for release. It measures 220 centimeters in length and three to five kilos in weight.

The reticulated python was found on Saturday, June 6, by personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay within their vicinity and immediately sought assistance from the Municipal Fire Station.

Fire Officer 2 Mark Joven Quiboyen safely rescued and secured the animal before turning it over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Kabasalan for proper assessment and disposition.

Cenro-Kabasalan commended the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the MDRRMO for their prompt response and assistance in ensuring the animal's safety.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the successful rescue and release underscore the importance of inter-agency cooperation in wildlife conservation and the protection of native species. (SunStar Zamboanga)