Rescued reticulated python turned over to DENR

A 2.7-METER reticulated python was safely turned over to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) in Zamboanga del Sur for proper handling and disposition after being rescued from a residence in Pagadian City.

The python, locally known as “sawa,” was turned over last week by personnel of the Provincial Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), led by Fire Officer 3 Reynel Mahinay, to Penro-Zamboanga del Sur.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Saturday, September 26, 2026, that the reticulated python was captured at a residence in Balangasan village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Penro personnel assessed the reptile to be about 2.7 meters long and weighing 11.7 kilograms.

“It was found to be in good condition following the rescue,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Because of its size and the need for appropriate wildlife care, the python was temporarily secured in a safe holding facility before being transported to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) in Baclay village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The RWRC will conduct further assessment and determine the appropriate disposition of the rescued wildlife.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula underscored the role of partner agencies and communities in rescuing and protecting wildlife.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula also reminded the public not to harm, keep or unnecessarily handle wild animals and to coordinate with authorities when wildlife is found in residential or other populated areas. (SunStar Zamboanga)