Reservists undergo combat life-saving training

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has conducted a two-day training in Zamboanga City to capacitate the reservists on combat life-saving, the Westmincom said.

The training conducted through Westmincom's Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs led by Captain Edwin Ello was held at the training area of Camp General Arturo in Malagutay village from Sunday, November 19, to Monday, November 20, 2023.

Commander Jennifer Pili, newly-installed Westmincom information officer, said 45 reservists from the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy actively participated in the discussions and exercises facilitated by the subject matter experts.

Pili said the combat life saver course is a medical training program that serves as an intermediate step between the basic life support taught to every soldier and the advanced life support skills taught to combat medics and army Special Forces medical sergeants.

The two-day training comprised of lectures and exercises on various topics, including first aid treatment of injuries, field treatment, evacuation of sick and wounded, and the uses and importance of combat life-saving.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, commended the participants for their positive response to the command's programmed activities for the reserve force.

"I encourage everyone to continue to support the mission and organization for the reserve force development," Gonzales said.

The two-day training was made possible through the support of the 15th Special Forces Company of the 4th Special Forces Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)