Reservists undergo ICS training

RESERVISTS under the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) have undergone a five-day Joint Incident Command System (ICS) Position Course Training for the reserve force, the military said Monday, July 22, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the training was held from July 17 to July 21 at the function hall of La Solidaridad Officers’ Clubhouse of Camp Navarro in Zamboanga City.

The Westmincom said the five-day course training equipped the participants with intensive knowledge and practical skills in managing emergency responses utilizing the ICS framework.

The Westmincom said the ICS is a standardized approach to the command, control, and coordination of emergency response providing a common hierarchy within which responders from multiple agencies can work effectively.

The lectures provided were designed to highlight the roles and responsibilities of the Incident Commander, the Operations Section, the Logistics Section, and Finance and Administration Section in the Incident Management Team (IMT), according to the Westmincom.

The Westmincom said that during the closing ceremony, Ramon Ochotorena, Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Zamboanga Peninsula director and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC) chairperson, underlined the significance of the training to the command and general staff and selected unit leader positions within a Type III and/or Type IV IMT environment as it enriches them with all-hazards competencies and behaviors.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, expressed his appreciation for the conduct of the training.

“The importance of ICS in the military organization cannot be understated. Conducting such training maximizes the reservists’ capabilities in handling disaster-related incidents,” Gonzales added.

The Office of the Assistant of the Chief of Unified Command Staff (ACUCS) for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of Westmincom, in partnership with OCD-Zamboanga Peninsula facilitated the conduct of ICS training. (SunStar Zamboanga)