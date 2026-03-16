Residents of 2 Sibugay villages get free health services

RESIDENTS from two geographically isolated communities have received a wide range of free healthcare services in a two-day medical mission in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the military said Monday, March 16, 2026.

The 106th Infantry Battalion (106IB) said the medical mission was conducted on Friday, March 13, to Saturday, March 14, in Dawa-Dawa village, Alicia town, and in Looc Labuan in Tungawan municipality.

The free health care services rendered in the two villages include general medical consultations, dermatology services, physical therapy, circumcision, dental care, minor surgical procedures, ophthalmology consultations, and free medicines.

Free haircut services and ear piercing were also provided as part of the community outreach effort.

The 106IB said the humanitarian activity was carried out in partnership with Remote Area Medical (Ram) Philippines, 1st Infantry Division Medical Team, Alpha Company of the 1st Civil-Military Operations Battalion, Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Health Office, the Municipal Health Offices of Alicia and Tungawan, and Barangay Health Workers.

The 106IB said the activity highlights the Army's continued support to government health initiatives while strengthening partnerships with local government units, health organizations, and communities.

The activity also underscores the Army's role not only in ensuring security but also in promoting the well-being and development of the communities it serves. (SunStar Zamboanga)