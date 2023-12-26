Residents should help keep the city clean, says environment office

THE Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR) has called on residents of Zamboanga City to be responsible and help keep the city clean.

Gerry Pollisco, OCENR's Environmental Management chief, made the call on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, as they intensified cleanliness efforts, as trash piled up during the holiday season.

Pollisco said that as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday, December 26, street sweepers were deployed to clean the streets, street islands and parks and gardens to keep the city spick and span.

Pollisco said the residents should be responsible enough and do their share in keeping the city clean not only during the holiday season but even on ordinary days.

"Sustaining cleanliness is not the sole responsibility of the government but of each and every resident as well," he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)