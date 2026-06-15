Respiratory therapist dominates 1st-ever ‘Ganarul’ Fun Run in Sulu

A TAUSUG marathoner, Khalid Arakan, clocked in 39 minutes and 17 seconds and won the championship in the 10-kilometer male category of the first-ever Ganarul Fun Run 2026 on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Camp AKA in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade, said Monday that the historic fun run formed part of the pre-anniversary celebrations of the Brigade’s upcoming 7th Founding Anniversary on June 20.

“The fun run underscores the unit’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with stakeholders in support of peace, security, and development initiatives throughout the province,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

Private Dixter Ariquit and Private First Class (PFC) Benjamin Obod tailed Arakan, finishing first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Ariquit completed the 10-kilometer race at 40 minutes and 37 seconds while Obod at 43 minutes and 34 seconds.

Arakan, a respiratory therapist of Maimbung District Hospital, placed Top 5 out of 248 runners in the 21-kilometer Milo Marathon on October 19, 2025, in Zamboanga City.

In the 10-Kilometer Female Category, First Lieutenant Irish Antoinette Borromeo claimed the championship title, clocking in at 1:1:4, while PFC Jiselle Perez and Second Lieutenant Ma. Kristina Ramos secured first and second places, respectively.

Perez clocked in at 1:2:18, while Ramos completed the race in 1:5:6.

For the 5-Kilometer Open Category, PFC Marcelino Monteza Jr. was crowned Champion, completing the race in 18 minutes and 23 seconds; followed by Mudzricar Nurhasan, 18 minutes and 28 seconds; and Rolly Hadjilani, 10 minutes and three seconds.

Meanwhile, Salam Jurimel topped the 3-Kilometer Open Category, clocking in at 13 minutes and 15 seconds; with PFC Rovelendo Pabutawan placing second with 13 minutes and 20 seconds; and Hassim Nadzmil, third, with 13 minutes and 36 seconds.

Delos Santos said special recognition was also given to the youngest participants, Al-Makram Arbison Jr., Keane Pacaña, and Almudzri Jumaani, all aged 15, and to Staff Sergeant Fabian Ukang, 56 years old, who was recognized as the oldest runner.

The historic activity saw the participation of more than 600 runners from various municipalities in Sulu and neighboring areas outside the province, a landmark event that promoted health, camaraderie, and community partnership.

Delos Santos expressed his gratitude to all participants and stakeholders who contributed to the success of the Brigade’s first-ever Fun Run, emphasizing that the activity reflected the strong partnership between the military, local government units, private sector partners, and the communities they serve.

The success of the event was made possible through the invaluable support of the Municipality of Luuk under Mayor Al-Makram Arbison, the event’s Official Partner.

Significant contributions were likewise provided by the Municipality of Omar under Mayor Abdulbaki Ajibon, Globe Telecommunications, Primus Ventures–Zamboanga Branch, and Barangay San Raymundo headed by Hon. Nurhakeem Uddin.

Delos Santos said the first-ever Ganarul Fun Run marked another milestone in the Brigade’s history, demonstrating how sports and community engagement can strengthen relationships and promote a culture of cooperation in support of lasting peace and development in Sulu.

This year’s anniversary of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade is anchored on the theme “Ganarul@7: Strengthening partnerships for peace and development in Lupah Sug.” (SunStar Zamboanga)