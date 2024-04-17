Retired cop arrested in entrapment operation

A RETIRED policeman was arrested in an entrapment operation while trying to bribe a member of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the arrested retired policeman as Nasser Pulalon, 48, previously assigned with Basilan Mobile Force Company and a resident of Sitio Asinan in Kasanyangan village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO said Pulalon was arrested in a doughnut outlet along Mayor Cesar Climaco Avenue, Zone 4 village, around 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 15.

Pulalon was arrested after bribing a member of the CDEU in exchange to drop the case against Nasher Bani, a drug suspect.

The police said Bani was arrested on Friday, April 12, in an anti-drug operation by members of the CDEU in this city.

The ZCPO said seized from Pulalon were a motorcycle, a cellular phone, a wallet containing P4,750 in different denominations, a sling bag, and P50,000 bribe money.

The arrested retired policeman was placed under the investigation of Zamboanga City Police Station 11 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)