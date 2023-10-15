Retired cop yields P340,000 in illegal drugs

AN ALARM and scandal complaint has resulted in the arrest of a retired policeman and the confiscation of some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said arrested was retired Police Staff Sergeant Lommel Dela Torre, 46, a resident of 5th Street, Southcom village in Barangay Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said Dela Torre was arrested following a brief chase around 8:05 p.m. Saturday, October 14, in his residence in Barangay Calarian.

Before his arrest, Lorenzo said a concerned citizen reported to the Zamboanga City Police Station 8 (ZCPS8) that Dela Torre had indiscriminately fired his gun.

Lorenzo said the responding policemen, while approaching the residence of Dela Torre, heard several gunshots and saw the retired policeman carrying his gun near the gate.

However, he said that Dela Torre ran inside his house upon noticing the presence of the policemen who chased and subsequently arrested the retired cop.

He said a caliber .45 pistol with an inserted magazine and chamber-loaded, 83 live ammunition, six empty shells and some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000 were confiscated from Dela Torre.

Also seized from Dela Torre were a cellular phone, a digital weighing scale, and pertinent documents of his gun including a permit to carry firearm outside residents.

Dela Torre and the confiscated items were placed under the custody of ZCPS8 for proper disposition, Lorenzo said. (SunStar Zamboanga)