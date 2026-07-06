RFGFPCC campaign continues to gain ground in Sulu

ANOTHER loose firearm was voluntarily handed over Monday, July 6, 2026, in the town of Pandami, Sulu, as the sustained implementation of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign continues to yield tangible gains in the province.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said the voluntary handover of the loose firearm, a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle, further demonstrates the growing support of local communities for peacebuilding efforts and the rule of law.

Lieutenant Colonel Rey Dalumpines, commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion, said troops of the Battalion's Alpha Company together with personnel from the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, and the Pandami Municipal Police Station, facilitated the formal handover of the Garand rifle during a simple ceremony at the Village Hall of Barangay South Manobol, Pandami.

Dalumpines said South Manobol Village Chairperson Delfin Silbin

voluntarily turned over the firearm in support of the continued implementation and sustainment of the RFGFPCC campaign.

He said the voluntary handover underscores the increasing confidence of communities in the government's peace and security initiatives and reflects the strong collaboration among the military, police, local government units, and village leaders in addressing the proliferation of loose firearms through peaceful and community-driven approaches.

Since January 1, 2026, troops of the 1102Bde have facilitated the recovery of 192 assorted firearms through the sustained implementation of the RFGFPCC campaign, significantly contributing to the Brigade's efforts to reduce armed violence, prevent rido-related incidents, and strengthen community security across its area of responsibility-second district of Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said the continuing series of voluntary firearm handover affirms that peace is best achieved through strong partnerships with communities.

"The steady increase in voluntary firearm hand-over reflects the trust and confidence of our people in the RFGFPCC campaign. Every firearm removed from our communities is a potential life saved and another opportunity to strengthen peace," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"This accomplishment belongs not only to our troops but also to our local government units, the police, our barangay officials, and every peace-loving Suluanon who continues to choose dialogue, cooperation, and the rule of law over violence," Delos Santos added.

He said the Brigade remains steadfast in sustaining the RFGFPCC campaign through close collaboration with local stakeholders, encouraging the voluntary hand-over of loose firearms while advancing community-based initiatives that promote genuine and lasting peace in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)