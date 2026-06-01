RFGFPCC campaign leads to another firearm handover

THE implementation of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) continues to yield positive result as another firearm was handed over in its area of operations, officials said Monday, June 1, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21st Infantry Battalion commander, said the handover of a caliber .45 pistol in Parang Duyan village, Panamao, Sulu on Sunday, May 31, reinforces ongoing efforts to sustain peace and public safety in the second district of Sulu.

Borras said the 21IB’s Charlie Company facilitated the voluntary hand-over of the firearm as a result of its sustained community engagement efforts and close coordination with the police, and the Local Government Unit of Panamao in support of the RFGFPCC campaign.

He said the handover of the firearm reflected the growing trust and cooperation between the community and government stakeholders.

Since January 1, the RFGFPCC campaign of the 1102Bde has facilitated the recovery and hand-over of a total of 171 firearms in the second district of Sulu, significantly contributing to the reduction of armed violence and the strengthening of community security.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of the military, police, local government officials, and community leaders in advancing the objectives of the RFGFPCC campaign.

“The continued hand-over of loose firearms is a manifestation of the people’s support for peace and the rule of law. Every firearm recovered represents a potential act of violence prevented and another step toward a safer and more peaceful Sulu,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He said that through the RFGFPCC campaign, they will continue to work closely with all concerned stakeholders to build resilient and peace-centered communities across the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)