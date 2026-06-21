RFGFPCC declaration highlights 1102Bde's 7th anniversary celebration

THE declaration of the second district of Sulu as Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) and the ceremonial hand-over of 186 recovered firearms highlighted the seventh anniversary celebration of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) Saturday, June 20, 2026, underscoring the gains of the brigade's peace and security campaign in partnership with local government units, stakeholders, and communities.

The celebration was held at Camp Abdurahman K. Arbison (AKA) that houses the 1102Bde headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu and was attended by top military, police, and government officials, as well as representatives from partner agencies and other stakeholders.

The activity commemorated the 1102Bde's seven years of service, recognized the contributions of military personnel and stakeholders, and showcased the accomplishments of the Brigade in support of peace and security efforts in the second district of Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said in a Viber message Sunday, June 21, that "of the 11 municipalities in the second district, eight were officially declared as RFGFPCC, while three towns are awaiting schedule for formal declaration within this month of early July subject to the availability of our partner stakeholders."

Delos Santos presented the accomplishments of the command under the RFGFPCC campaign during the anniversary celebration program.

He presented to Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) and guest speaker, a total of 186 assorted firearms, including two 60-millimeters (mm) mortars and one light anti-tank weapon.

Of the total firearms presented, 29 were recovered through Law Enforcement Support Operations (Leso) conducted in support of law enforcement agencies.

In turn, Gumiran formally handed over the firearms to Sulu second district Congressman Munir Arbison Sr., symbolizing the collective commitment of government leaders, security forces, and communities toward sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of armed violence in Sulu.

The anniversary celebration also featured the unveiling of the RFGFPCC marker and the signing of a Peace Covenant, signifying the commitment of stakeholders to preserve the gains of peace and development across the second district of the province.

Delos Santos emphasized that the achievements of the brigade were made possible through strong collaboration among local government units, security forces, traditional leaders, religious leaders, and community stakeholders.

"The declaration of the second district of Sulu as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community is a testament to what can be achieved when local government leaders, communities, and security forces work together toward a common vision of peace," Delos Santos said.

"The recovery of 186 firearms, without a single shot fired during the hand-over process, reflects the trust and confidence that our people have placed in the peace initiatives of the government," he added.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, 11th Infantry Division commander, lauded the 1102Bde and its partners for sustaining peace and security gains in Sulu.

"The accomplishments of the 1102Bde demonstrate that peace is best achieved through partnership, dialogue, and community participation," Pe a said.

"The RFGFPCC campaign has become a model of how local leadership and community support can effectively address the root causes of conflict while promoting lasting peace and development," he added.

For his part, Arbison highlighted the vital role of local government units and communities in achieving the campaign's success.

"The declaration of the second district of Sulu as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community is a historic milestone for our people. It reflects the unity of our local governments, community leaders, and security forces in building a safer and more prosperous future for Sulu," Arbison said.

Meanwhile, Gumiran commended the 1102Bde for its accomplishments and reaffirmed the Armed Forces of the Philippines' commitment to sustaining peace in the province.

"For seven years, the 1102Bde has remained steadfast in its mission of securing communities and fostering peace in Sulu. The recovery of 186 firearms and the declaration of the Second District as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community are significant achievements that demonstrate the effectiveness of collaborative governance and community-based peacebuilding efforts," Gumiran said.

He said Westmincom remains fully committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen peace, security, and development in the province of Sulu and in the region.

During the program, Military Merit Medals were awarded to Second Lieutenant Marco Quimson of the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB), Technical Sergeant Augusto Yugo of the 21IB, Corporal Jhonsin Namoco of the 101IB, Second Lieutenant Jumer Guimbarda of the 104IB, Private First Class (PFC) Jerald Almario and PFC Rejeyven Loqui o of the 104IB for their exemplary performance and contributions to the Brigade's mission.

Plaques of Appreciation were likewise presented to the municipal mayors of the second district of Sulu and various stakeholders in recognition of their unwavering support to the programs and initiatives of the 1102Bde.

Gumiran conferred the Westmincom Plaque upon the 1102Bde in recognition of the Brigade's seven years of dedicated service.

Delos Santos reaffirmed its commitment of the Brigade to sustain the gains of the RFGFPCC campaign and continue working with local government units, partner agencies, and stakeholders in advancing peace, security, and development throughout the second district of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)