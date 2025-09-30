Rickshaw driver killed in gun attack

A RICKSHAW driver was killed in a gun attack along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the fatality as Aldani Ismael, 35, and a resident of Star Apple Drive, Barangay Sangali, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday, September 29, along MCLL highway in Victoria village, 19 kilometers east of Zamboanga City Hall.

Investigation showed that Ismael was driving his rickshaw on the way home when an unidentified gunman fatally shot the victim.

Ismael’s wife told the police that her husband has called around 9:30 p.m. informing her that he was in Barangay Putik to pick up a passenger and he can't answer his phone because he was driving his rickshaw.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 3 is still conducting thorough investigation to determine the motive of the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)