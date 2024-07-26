Rider yields P455,000 illegal drugs

LAWMEN have arrested a rider transporting some P544,000 worth of illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Friday, July 26, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) identified the arrested rider only as alias Jam.

The PRO-BAR said Jam was arested by joint police and military team in Tampilong village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur on Thursday, July 25.

The PRO-BAR said the joint police and military operatives flagged down Jam after they noticed the suspect tried to evade the checkpoint they were manning in Tampilong village.

The PRO-BAR said police said military operatives discovered Jam was transporting illegal drugs when the suspect opened the compartment of his motorcycle when asked to present the documents of his vehicle.

The police said seized from the possession of Jam were some 80 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P544,000.

Jam was detained at the headquarters of the Marawi City police in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, said the accomplishment serves as a reminder of the diligent efforts of the authorities in sustaining peace and order.

“The accomplishment also underscores our commitment to the rule of law in protecting the lives of communities from the threats posed by criminal activities,” Tanggawohn added. (SunStar Zamboanga)