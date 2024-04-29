Riding-in-tandem kills businessman in Zamboanga City

A BUSINESSMAN was killed in a broad daylight gun attack at the commercial center of Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, April 29.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the fatality as George Arabani, a businessman and a resident of Rio Hondo village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, along I. Magno Street in Zone 3 village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed the victim was seated in his money changer and used a cellular phone outlet when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle.

The police said Arabani was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The police said recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells of calibre .45 pistol.

Investigation by the ZCPO continues to establish the motive and the identities of the suspects, the police said. (SunStar Zamboanga)