Rido-free, gun-free initiatives in 2 Sulu towns strengthened

MILITARY officials and leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and other concerned stakeholders signed a Pledge of Support to sustain the declaration of Gun-Free and Rido-Free communities in the towns of Omar and Luuk in the province of Sulu.

The 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said in the Pledge of Support was signed during the conduct of a Localized Peace Engagement on Saturday, February 14, at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Battalion initiated by the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde).

The 11ID said that Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, presided the activity that gathered 10 MNLF leaders, community representatives, and security partners.

“The discussions focus on the importance of unity, dialogue, and community responsibility in sustaining peace initiatives,” the 11ID said in a statement. The 11ID said that Delos Santos emphasized during the activity that lasting peace requires continuous dialogue and shared responsibility.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, highlighted that cooperation between the military and community leaders is vital in preventing conflict and sustaining stability.

The MNLF leaders, who joined the activity, have expressed their commitment to support Rido-Free and Gun-Free programs and to promote harmony within their respective communities.

The 11ID said that Omar Municipal Police Station also participated in the localized peace engagement, underscoring inter-agency cooperation in peacebuilding.

The 11ID added that the signing of a Pledge of Support, symbolizes the collective commitment of stakeholders to uphold peace in Omar and Luuk municipalities. (SunStar Zamboanga)