Road project brings progress in 3 Zamboanga del Sur towns

THE farmers living in the tri-boundaries of three towns in the province of Zamboanga del Sur can now easily bring their farm produce to the market.

This, as the Department of Agriculture through the Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) have completed the concreting of a farm-to-market road traversing Gumahan, Diwan, Parasan, Mabuhay, and Sudlon villages in the tri-boundaries of Josefina, Mahayag and Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DA regional office said the farm-to-market road project has a total length of 18.22 kilometers costing P206.9 million.

The project benefited a total of 7,559 families staying in the tri-boundaries of the towns of Josefina, Mahayag, and Molave.

Rosalie Malaras, 42, a resident of the hard-to-reach Leonardo village in Josefina town recalled their struggles in the past, especially during rainy season.

Malaras said she will not forget the time when they were forced to sell their cassava chips at P2 a kilo rather than earning nothing because it was already rotting.

She said that incident consequently demoralized the farmers, who were discouraged from planting cassava.

She said there is a lot of improvement in their locality after the completion of the farm—t-market road concreting project.

“At present, having the good road, we can deliver out product on time,” Malaras said.

The PRDP is a national project under DA that aims to establish a modern, value-chain oriented, and climate resilient agriculture and fisheries sector.

PRDP will partner with the local government units and the private sector in providing key infrastructure, facilities, technology, and information that will raise incomes, productivity, and competitiveness in the countryside. (SunStar Zamboanga)