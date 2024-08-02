Romualdez visits, lauds Sulu-based 11ID troops

HOUSE Speaker Martin Romualdez has assured the support of the House of Representatives to the peace initiatives of the Sulu-based Army’s 11th Infantry Division (11ID).

Romualdez made the assurance during his visit to the 11ID troops on Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

“Asahan ninyo na kami sa House of Representatives ay patuloy ang suporta sa inyong Division (Expect that we in the House of Representatives will continue to support your Division,” Romualdez told the 11ID troops.

Romualdez lauded the 11ID for its exceptional achievements in maintaining peace and stability within their area of responsibility.

He emphasized the importance of remaining steadfast in their mission, particularly as they continue to navigate the evolving challenges in the region.

“Kami sa House of Representatives ay nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng Alakdan troopers sa inyong serbisyo at sakripisyo upang maging mapayapa itong probinsya ng Sulu. Patuloy lang tayo sa pagsagawa ng ating sinumpaang tungkulin (We in the House of Representatives thank all the Alakdan troopers for your service and sacrifice to make this province of Sulu peaceful. We just continue to do our sworn duty.),” he said.

Upon his arrival on Camp Bautista, Romualdez was warmly received by Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, along with the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of the command.

The 11ID said the visit of Romualdez featured a vibrant display of traditional Tausug culture, highlighted by the graceful "Pangalay" dance, which symbolizes the rich heritage and resilient spirit of the Suluanos.

Romualdez's visit to the 11ID underscores the government's commitment to fostering peace and stability in Sulu.

“By recognizing the division's efforts, he highlights the crucial role of the military in securing the region and reaffirms the government's continued support to their mission,” the 11ID said in a statement Friday, August 2.

Prior his visit to Camp Bautista, Romualdez paid a courtesy visit to Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan. (SunStar Zamboanga)