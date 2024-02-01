Ropa Rampa: A cultural fashion exhibit unveiled at SM City Mindpro

ISABELA City's rich cultural heritage took center stage as the much-anticipated "Ropa Rampa: A Cultural Fashion Exhibit was officially launched at SM City Mindpro on Wednesday, January 31. This immersive exhibit, curated to celebrate the city's diverse fashion traditions and contemporary influences, promises to be a feast for the senses.

Showcasing the unique blend of traditional attire and modern fashion trends, "Ropa Rampa" offers visitors a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Isabela City's sartorial legacy. From intricately woven Tepo and Tennun, to bold and innovative designs, each garment tells a story of heritage, identity and creativity.

“Today, we stand on the threshold of a captivating exploration, where the threads of tradition, innovation, and identity intertwine in a harmonious dance of diversity. This exhibit is not just a display of garments – it is a celebration of the vibrant tapestry that weaves together the unique narratives of cultures in the Zamboanga Peninsula region,” SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager for Mindanao 3, Mr. Lester Tantoco, said during the program.

Gracing the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Isabela City Mayor Hon. Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, SK Federation President Hon. Carol Julianne Dalipe, Zamboanga City Tourism Officer Ms. Sarita Sebastian, Isabela City Tourism Officer Mr. Claudio Ramos II, Department of Trade and Industry – Zamboanga City Provincial Director Ms. Grace Aduca, Philippine Information Agency 9 Regional Director Ms. Noemi Edaga, and SM Supermalls Regional Operations Manager for Mindanao 3 Mr. Lester Tantoco.

“We are grateful for every opportunity to share our weaves, the Tepo and Tennun, not just as products but as heritage and arts. Our endless thanks to SM City Mindpro for giving us the space and platform not only to showcase our traditional weaves, but to facilitate a deeper discourse, understanding and appreciation of the Tepo and Tennun,” shared Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman.

The event, held amidst an atmosphere of excitement, featured Tepo and Tennun Apparels made by local seamstresses and dressmakers as part of the synergy of the Local Government Unit of Isabela City and Department of Trade and Industry’s Lungsod Lunsad Program.

The “Ropa Rampa” Exhibit is now open to the public until February 3 at the Level 3 of SM City Mindpro. Together, let us embark on a journey of discovery and exploration, and grab the opportunity to engage firsthand with local artisans and designers, whose passion and expertise breathed life into each garment. With its vibrant displays and compelling narratives, the exhibit serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity and innovation that defines one of the region’s cultural landscape. (PR)