Rose caravan benefits residents of 7 villages of Lamitan City

HUNDREDSof residents from seven villages in Lamitan City availed themselves of various free services and assistance during the Reaching Out Service Everyone (Rose) Caravan on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The Rose Caravan was held in Lo-ok village, Lamitan City, in celebration of the 63rd birthday of Mayor Roderick Furigay.

Furigay said the caravan offered medical and dental check-ups, free eyeglasses, seedling distributions, hot arroz caldo (rice porridge), slippers, school supplies, and health screenings such as blood sugar tests, urinalysis, vital signs monitoring, and blood chemistry tests.

Also distributed were mosquito nets, mobility aids—including wheelchairs, quad canes, and underarm crutches—as well as free live birth registrations.

Furigay dedicated the caravan to his late wife, former Mayor Rosita Furigay, who originally initiated the service program.

He expressed gratitude to God for the blessing of his birthday, to the residents who participated, and to the partner agencies that contributed their services and resources.

He emphasized that the primary goal of his administration’s program is to bring government services closer to the residents of Lamitan City.

The Rose Caravan was first launched by the late Mayor Rosita Furigay during her term and has since been continued by the city government.

To date, the ROSE Caravan has reached all 45 villages of Lamitan City, benefiting thousands of Lamiteños.

The program has earned national and regional recognition, including the prestigious Galing Pook National Award and the Local Government Unit’s Grant Assistance for Innovative Practices (LGAIP) Regional Award from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)