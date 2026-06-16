Rose caravan serves over 3,000 beneficiaries in 10 Lamitan City villages

MORE than 3,000 residents from 10 villages benefited from the various services and assistance provided during the Reaching Out Serving Everyone (Rose) Caravan conducted on Monday, June 15, 2026, by the City Government of Lamitan at the Multi-Purpose Hall of Maloong Canal Elementary School.

Mary Christine Argonista, Rose Caravan focal person, said the number of beneficiaries who received assistance during the outreach activity exceeded 3,000 individuals.

Argonista said the beneficiaries availed themselves of various services including medical and dental consultations, free haircut, distribution of school supplies, seedlings, slippers, blankets, towels, water containers, and emergency as well as hygiene kits,

Qualified beneficiaries received 10 kilos of rice, while hot meals and packed meals were given to children.

“The R.O.S.E. Caravan is our way of bringing government closer to the people. We want every Lamiteño to feel that their government cares for them and is ready to serve them wherever they are,” Lamitan City Mayor Roderick Furigay said in a statement Tuesday, June 16.

One of the highlights of the caravan was the raffle draw for three house-and-lot packages.

Reynita Belandres became emotional when her name was announced as one of the lucky winners.

Belandres was in tears learning that they would finally have a permanent home. She and her family had been living in a makeshift shelter for over six years.

Furigay handed over the symbolic key and introduced the winners to the housing project where they will soon live.

The Rose Caravan was first launched by the late Lamitan City Mayor Rosita Furigay during her term and has since been continued by the city government. (SunStar Zamboanga)