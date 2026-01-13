RPOC 9 okays inter-agency territorial defense operations exercise

THE Regional Peace and Order Council in Zamboanga Peninsula (RPOC 9) has adopted a resolution endorsing and supporting the conduct of the Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operations Exercise (IATDOE), officially titled as "Kalasag Zampen."

The IATDOE is an initiative of the Army's 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde), designed to strengthen inter-agency coordination, preparedness, and whole-of-government response for territorial defense, disaster response, and crisis management.

The 102Bde said the RPOC 9, chaired by Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso, has adopted the resolution during its first quarter meeting on Monday, January 12, in Zamboanga City.

"The approved resolution supports the conduct of the IATDOE at both the provincial and regional levels across the Zamboanga Peninsula," the 102Bde said in a statement Tuesday, January 13.

The resolution recognizes the successful completion of the provincial-level exercise in Zamboanga del Sur and supports the scheduled conduct of similar exercises in Zamboanga Sibugay in February, this year, and Zamboanga del Norte in March, also this year, culminating in a simultaneous regional-level exercise in the third quarter of 2026.

The resolution further calls on concerned local government units, regional line agencies, and national government agencies to extend appropriate support consistent with their respective mandates, reinforcing a coordinated, civilian-led approach to peace, security, and community resilience in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The first-ever IATDOE was held on December 12, 2025 in Igat Island, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

The participants include soldiers, policemen, firemen, health personnel, and disasters responders from the towns of Margosatubig, Tabina, Dinas, Dimataling, Pitogo, and Vincenzo Sagun, and well as Sea Watchmen of Tabina. (SunStar Zamboanga)