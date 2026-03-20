RTL drug personality arrested in Maguindanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested a Regional Target List (RTL) drug personality and seized some P176,800 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, March 20, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested RTL suspect through his alias as Charlie, 49.

The PDEA-Barmm said Charlie was arrested in an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation Thursday, March 19, in Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Seized from Charlie were some 26 grams of suspected shabu packed in 16 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P176,800, buy-bust money, one identification card, and one mobile phone believed to be used in his illegal drug transactions.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was led by the PDEA Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Office and the Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET), with support from the police provincial intelligence team of Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)