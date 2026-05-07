Sakayan festival brings in P2.5-M income to tourism establishments

THE Sakayan Festival 2026 has brought in some P2.5 million in income to the tourism-related establishments in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Isabela City Tourism Officer Claudio Ramos II said the big chunk of the income, in terms of sales, went to food establishments.

"As per data from our Ledipo (Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office), we were able to get P2.5 million in sales just for the sixth day," Ramos said in an interview.

The Sakayan Festival reeled off April 25 and culminated Saturday, May 2, that saw the participation of the different sectors in the lined up activities.

The Sakayan Festival 2026 marked the celebration of Isabela City's 25th Cityhood Anniversary.

Claudio said the success of this year's festival serves as a challenge to surpass and to make it more festive in the coming years.

The Sakayan Festival 2026 culminated with the Boat Float Competition, which showcased the rich maritime heritage and colorful identity of Isabela City.

The float competition highlighted the importance of boats, not only as sea transportation but also as symbols of shared history and a journey towards unity, peace, and progress.

"Each participant showcased their respective cultures through the creative designs of their boats, turning the sea into a living stage of stories and traditions," the City Government of Isabela said in a statement.

The Department of Education Schools Division of Isabela City was crowned champion, who impressed the Board of Judges with their unique presentation of Tausug culture, and took home P170,000 and a plaque of recognition.

The Department of Labor and Employment-Isabela City Field Office, inspired by Sama-Banguingui, won second and received P150,000 prize.

Meanwhile, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples-Basilan came in third with their Bajau-themed float, earning P100,000 as a prize.

Consolation prizes of P20,000 each were awarded to Basilan National High School, Department of Public Works and Highways-Isabela City District Office, Infante Hospital Management Corporation, and the Provincial Government of Basilan, in recognition of their impressive participation.

The Sakayan Festival 2026 reeled off with Parade of Lights and culminated in Boat Float Competition.

This year's festival is anchored on the theme "Isabela City at 25: Reflections and Directions." (SunStar Zamboanga)