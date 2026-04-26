Sakayan festival marks 25th cityhood celebration of Isabela City

ISABELA City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman paid tribute to the key figures behind the creation of the city as well as honored the collective efforts of the Isabeleños who turned the vision of cityhood into reality.

The mayor’s tribute is contained in a message read on her behalf by Basilan First District Board Member Ahmed Djaliv Hataman during the formal opening program of the Sakayan Festival 2026 on Saturday, April 25.

The opening program held at the city’s grandstand was preceded by the Parade of Lights, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of the 25th Charter Anniversary celebration of Isabela City and its journey since the ratification of Republic Act 9023, authored by then Basilan Representative Abdulgani Salapuddin.

Mayor Hataman said the Sakayan Festival reflects the spirit of cooperation and shared progress, likening the development of Isabela City to a journey powered by unity and a common purpose.

“Kaya sa araw na ito higit pa sa pagdiriwang, tayo ay nagbabalik tanaw at nagbibigay pugay sa mga naglatag ating pinagmulan. Kinikilala natin si dating kinatawan ng Basilan sa Kongreso si Abdulgani Gerry Salapuddin ang pangunahing may akda ng batas na lumikha sa lungsod ng Isabela at ang yumaong si Alkalde Luis Rubio Biel II, ang ating kauna-unahang punong lungsod,” Mayor Hataman said.

(So on this day, more than just a celebration, we look back and pay tribute to those who laid the foundation for our city. We recognize former Basilan representative in Congress Abdulgani Gerry Salapuddin, the primary author of the law that created the city of Isabela, and the late Mayor Luis Rubio Biel II, our first mayor.)

She highlighted the growth of Isabela City over the past 25 years, citing strengthened institutions and improved public service delivery, while acknowledging the challenges that lies ahead.

“As we often say at lagi nating sinasabi, malayo pa, pero malayo na (As we often say, it's still a long way, but it's already far). It is both an affirmation of progress, and a call to remain steadfast in the work ahead,” she said.

Salapuddin, Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA) administrator and chief executive officer, underscored in his keynote message the values of unity, inclusive government, and collective progress embodied in the Sakayan Festival 2026 marking the Silver Anniversary celebration of Isabela City.

Salapuddin described the “Sakayan”, which means “Vinta” in Tagalog, as both a traditional mode of transportation of seafaring communities and a symbol of shared progress.

“It can also mean that it is the means all Isabelenos, including the other parts of Basilan, can ride on or embark on in order to arrive in their destination,” Salapuddin said.

He noted the festival honors Isabela City’s maritime heritage through a vibrant parade of decorated fishing boats along the Basilan Strait, showcasing the culture, livelihood, and history of the local community.

“This is a very vibrant cultural celebration showcasing the rich cultural identity of Isabela City, he said.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman underscored in his remarks the vital role of the people in shaping the success and continued growth of Isabela City.

The governor reminded the Isabeleños that the Silver Cityhood Anniversary of Isabela City is not only a celebration of cityhood but also a celebration of the people whose efforts built the city’s story.

Governor Hataman emphasized the occasion honors more than the legal milestone of becoming a city—it recognizes the collective achievements, sacrifices, and progress made by the people of Isabela City over the past 25 years.

Meanwhile, the Parade of Lights that preceded the opening of the Sakayan Festival 2026 was participated by the cross-sections of the society, both from the government and private institutions.

Several other activities were lined up for this year’s Sakayan Festival that will culminate on Sunday, May 2.

The Silver Anniversary celebration of the cityhood of Isabela City is anchored on the theme “Isabela City at 25: Reflections and Directions.” (SunStar Zamboanga)