Sarangani cops arrested 1, seized over P157,000 smuggled cigarettes

AN INDIVIDUAL was arrested while some P157,349.44 worth of contraband was seized in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sarangani, the police said Monday, July 13, 2026.

The Sarangani Police Provincial Office identified the arrested individual as alias Mash, 33, a resident of Labangal village, General Santos City.

The police said Mash was arrested on Saturday, July 11, in Colon village, Maasim, Sarangani.

The police said the Tracker Team of Maasim Municipal Police Station was conducting assessment activities in the area due to inclement weather when they saw Mash driving a tricycle and distributing and selling assorted suspected smuggled cigarettes in Colon village.

“Upon inspection, the items were found to have no Graphic Health Warning (GHW) labels and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) documentary stamps, indicating possible violation of existing laws on tobacco regulation and customs,” the Saragani Police Provincial Office reported.

The police said Mash was arrested after he failed to present any pertinent documents proving the lawful importation and possession of the cigarette products.

Seized from Mash 184 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes with a market value of P157,349.44.

The police said Mash and the confiscated cigarettes were brought to Maasim Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and booking.

The seized cigarette products, including the tricycle used in the commission of the offense, were later turned over to the Bureau of Customs–General Santos City for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)