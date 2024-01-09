Seaman dies; wife, son injured in highway mishap

A SEAMAN was killed, while his wife and son were wounded after a wing van truck crashed on the motorcycle they were riding along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat (MCLL) highway in Zamboanga City, the police reported Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The local police said the highway mishap happened around 9:25 p.m. Monday, January 8, along MCLL highway in Divisoria village, 6.2 kilometers east of the city.

The local police identified the fatality as Julius Cesar Achumbre, 32, a resident of Lanzones village.

Wounded were Achumbre's wife, Jelly May, 32, and his three-year-old son, Aiden Luke. They were hospitalized.

Investigation showed Achumbre was driving motorcycle toward the east coast with his wife and son as backriders when a wing van truck, driven by Alvin Bacaron, crashed into their motorcycle while traveling on the same direction.

Bacaron, 24, a resident of San Carlos, Valencia City, told the police the accident happened after the truck's brake malfunctioned.

Bacaron and his truck remained under police custody.

The incident on Monday night, January 8, was the third to happen for the year 2024.

The first and second happened hours apart on Friday, January 5.

A student was killed while three others, including a coast guard personnel, were wounded on the first incident around 12:26 p.m. of January 5 along MCLL highway in Culianan village, 13 kilometers east of the city.

A driver of a fish carrier truck was killed while his truckman and a driver of a wing van truck were injured after the two vehicles collided around 2 p.m. of January 5 along the MCLL highway in Sitio Basagan in Curuan village, 45 kilometers east of the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)