Sectoral groups call for extension of Comelec accreditation for Barmm polls

SEVERAL sectoral organizations called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the June 7, 2024 deadline for the accreditation of sectoral organizations wanting to participate in the 2025 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) parliamentary elections.

Comelec, through Resolution No. 10987, has set the period of the registration and accreditation for sectoral organizations from May 15 to June 7 of this year and provided as one of the requirements a certification coming from the appropriate ministry, regional offices, or agencies of the Bangsamoro government.

Settler leader Arnold Padayhag of the Interactive and Sincere Advocates of Peace and Unity Settlers' Organization (Isapuso) called on the poll body for an extension to give more time for sectoral organizations to comply with the requirements for accreditation.

“Nais sana naming humiling ng mas mahabang panahon sa Comelec para ma-comply ang requirements para sa kinakailangang sertipikasyon mula sa Barmm government. Sadyang napakaikli ng period na inilaan para sa pagpaparehistro ng mga sectoral organizations,” said Padayhag.

Traditional Leader Bong Mohammad of the Confederation of the Royal Sultanate of Mindanao echoed the sentiments expressed by Padayhag.

“We call on Comelec to give us ample time to prepare for and comply with the requirements for the certification from the Barmm government. The IRR of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code was just released recently, and I am almost certain that many sectoral organizations have not secured any certification,” Mohammad said.

Ulama Leader Aleem Abdulatiff of Lanao del Sur of the Ulama League of the Philippines and Rolly Caballes of the Wao settlers’ communities both expressed the same request to Comelec.

“We hope the Comelec could extend the deadline. The more sectoral groups joining the Barmm elections in 2025, the better. This is proof that democracy is vibrant in our region that has been ravaged by war for decades,” Abdulatiff said.

Caballes said: “Para sa aming organisasyon na kumakatawan sa mga settlers, napakahalaga na magkaroon kami ng boses sa parliyamento. Nasa minorya kami ng populasyon, pero sana ay magkaroon kami ng pagkakataon sa representasyon sa pamahalaan ng Barmm.”

Youth leader Aljiber Ismael of Sulu said that should Comelec grant the request for an extension, it will help prevent a massive disenfranchisement of the electorate in Barmm.

“Mas demokratiko ang halalan, mas maganda para sa ating mamamayan. And this can only happen if many sectoral organizations can join the Barmm elections next year. This is a sign of a healthy democracy,” Ismael said.

Hja. Nuriya K. Jamaldin from the women’s sector also moved to call on the Comelec to extend the period of accreditation.

“Ito rin ang paninindigan namin sa hanay ng mga organisasyon para sa mga kababaihan. Maraming sektor sa Bangsamoro ang nangangailangan ng representasyon, at kailangan natin itong tugunan sa pamamagitan ng maghikayat sa maraming grupo na lumahok sa halalan sa susunod na taon,” said Jamaldin. (PR)