Security Bank turns over P18.2-M school building in Zamboanga City

THE Security Bank Foundation Inc. formally turned over P18.2-million two-story, six-classroom school building to the Zamboanga City High School (ZCHS)-Main in Tetuan village, on Friday, December 5, 2025.

The school facility, constructed from April 21 to December 1, 2025, is designed to support Technical and Livelihood Education (TLE) programs for junior high school students, particularly those specializing in caregiving, dressmaking, drafting, cookery and related skills.

The school building project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle Philippines Inc., the Department of Education Schools Division of Zamboanga City and the local government.

Mayor Khymer Olaso expressed his gratitude to Security Bank Foundation and partner stakeholders for their continued investment in the city's education sector, highlighting that the donation directly enhances the academic welfare and future readiness of Zamboangue o students.

Olaso inspected various areas of the school to identify additional needs that require government support.

The mayor instructed City General Services Officer Rene Dela Cruz and personnel of the City Engineer's Office to assess and repair the salvageable units, with the goal of refurbishing and reusing them for students' continued benefit upon seeing a stockpile of broken armchairs.

He also took a moment to interact with teachers and students, lightening the atmosphere by sharing a brief dance to his signature "Opalite" tune, much to the delight of the crowd.

Security Bank Foundation Inc. chairperson Rafael Simpao Jr. led the turnover of the school facility to ZCHS-Main Principal Anna Bella Espinosa.

The turnover ceremony was led by chief of staff and secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat, Tetuan village chairperson Richard Mariano, ZCHSM faculty and students, and key officials of the Security Bank Foundation Inc. (SunStar Zamboanga)