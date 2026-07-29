Security forces, community unite in coffee planting activity

TROOPS of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade's (1103Bde) 41st Infantry Battalion joined the Coffee Planting Activity on Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Talipao, Sulu, marking a powerful display of unity, environmental stewardship, and share commitment to nation-building.

In a statement Wednesday, July 29, the 1103Bde said the activity was spearheaded by the 11th Field Artillery Battalion in partnership with the 906th Community Defense Center and in coordination with Mohaimin Hamid, Tiis village chairperson.

The 1103Bde said the Coffee Planting Activity brought together 70 participants from the Philippine Army, reservists, partner agencies, local government, and the community, underscoring that lasting peace and sustainable development are achieved when security forces and civilians work hand in hand toward a common purpose.

The participants, united by a shared vision of a greener and more prosperous future, have planted 150 coffee seedlings and 15 coconut seedlings, according to the 1103Bde.

"More than a tree-planting initiative, the activity symbolizes hope, resilience, and the collective determination to protect the environment while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for future generations," the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the initiative reflects the Philippine Army's holistic approach to peace-building, one that extends beyond safeguarding communities to empowering them through environmental conservation, agricultural sustainability, and strong civil-military partnerships.

"Every seedling planted represents an investment in ecological preservation, food security, and the economic well-being of the people of Sulu," the Brigade added.

As security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with reservists and the people they serve, initiatives like "Planting Seeds of Hope, Growing a Greener Future" reinforce a simple yet powerful message: peace flourishes where communities thrive, and a greener future grows through unity. (SunStar Zamboanga)