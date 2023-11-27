Security officer killed in gun attack

A SECURITY officer who was a former soldier was killed in a gun attack in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday, November 27, 2023.

Police Major Albin Cabayacruz, Zamboanga City Police Station 11 chief, identified the fatality as Ricky Casipe, 48, a security officer of Wedgewood Security Agency and a former personnel of the Philippine Marines.

Cabayacruz said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 27, in San Jose Gusu village, west of this city.

Cabayacruz said investigation showed Casipe was driving his motorcycle towards the west coast of this city when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem on another motorcycle that tailed the victim.

Casipe, who suffered three gunshot wounds in the head, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician.

The police recovered four empty shells of a .9-millimter pistol at the crime scene.

Cabayacruz said investigation continues to determine the motive of the incident and to establish the identities of the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)