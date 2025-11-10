Security outpost eyed in Sibugay's emerging tourist destination

AUTHORITIES are eyeing to establish a security outpost in Pandilusan Island, Payao, known as one of the emerging tourist destinations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The proposed security outpost was the focus of the meeting Monday, November 10, 2025, at the office Zamboanga Sibugay fist district Representative Marlo Bangcoro in Diplahan town.

The meeting was attended by officials of the police, military and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"The outpost is a strategic project aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation and enhancing the province's maritime security," the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office said.

The security outpost will be jointly manned by personnel from the police, military, and PCG.

The proposed security facility is envisioned to ensure safety, peace, and sustainable tourism development in Pandilusan Island while supporting the province's overall peace and order initiatives.

The Pandilusan Island, known as one of the emerging tourist destinations in Zamboanga Sibugay, attracts both local and foreign visitors for its pristine beaches and rich marine biodiversity. (SunStar Zamboanga)