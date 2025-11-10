Security outpost eyed in Sibugay’s emerging tourist destination

AUTHORITIES are eyeing the establishment of a security outpost in Pandilusan Island, Payao, one of the emerging tourist destinations in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The proposed security outpost was the focus of a meeting Monday, November 10, at the office of Zamboanga Sibugay First District Representative Marlo Bangcoro in Diplahan town.

The meeting was attended by officials from the police, military, and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), as well as representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“The outpost is a strategic project aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation and enhancing the province’s maritime security,” the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office said.

The security outpost will be jointly manned by personnel from the police, military, and PCG.

The facility is envisioned to ensure safety, peace, and sustainable tourism development in Pandilusan Island while supporting the province’s overall peace and order initiatives.

Pandilusan Island, known for its pristine beaches and rich marine biodiversity, continues to attract both local and foreign visitors. (SunStar Zamboanga)