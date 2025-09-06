Security post to rise in Sibugay tourist destination

THE Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) is strengthening security in a known tourist destination in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The 102Bde said Saturday, September 6, that a security facility will be established in Pandilusan Island, located in Sibugay Bay.

“The facility will be jointly utilized by the Philippine Army, local police, and the Philippine Coast Guard to enhance maritime security, strengthen law enforcement, and support tourism development on the island,” the 102Bde said in a statement.

Pandilusan Island is a renowned tourist destination celebrated for its crystal-clear waters and picturesque sandbar.

The 102Bde and the 106th Infantry Battalion on Friday, September 5, signed a memorandum of partnership with Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Representative Marlo Bancoro and Payao Municipal Mayor Joshua Mendoza for the establishment of the security facility in Pandilusan Island.

Zamboanga Sibugay was declared insurgency-free on December 22, 2020.

The 102Bde said it remains committed to sustaining the peace achieved and fostering development in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)