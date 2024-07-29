Senior high school student falls to death

A SENIOR high school student fell dead from an edifice of a private university in Zamboanga City, the local police said Monday, July 29, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 11 said the incident happened around 8:46 a.m. Monday, at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) along La Purisima Street in Zone III village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the fatality was a 16-year-old student, who died instantaneously after falling from the fourth floor of the senior high school building.

The police continued the conduct of the investigation to determine whether there was foul play, or it was purely an accident.

The incident happened as ADZU entered its third-week opening of classes.

Meanwhile, the ADZU community “mourns the tragic loss of one of our students” extending deepest condolences to the family and friends of the departed student.

“We kindly ask the public to join us in prayer for the eternal repose of our student’s soul and for comfort for those who mourn,” ADZU said in a statement.

“We respectfully request that everyone honor the privacy and dignity of the bereaved family during this difficult time,” ADZU added.

As a Catholic and Jesuit institution, ADZU said they are committed to fostering a compassionate community, encouraging everyone to extend kindness and understanding to those affected by this loss. (SunStar Zamboanga)