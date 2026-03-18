Serbisyo Caravan benefits remote IP community in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) and partner agencies brought life-changing government services directly to the Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in a remote village in Parang, Sulu, through a Serbisyo Caravan.

The Serbisyo Caravan in Kahoy Sinah village was conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2026, alongside the Municipal Government of Parang, 41st Infantry Battalion, 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion and partner agencies like Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHeath), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The 1103Bde said that IP families in the remote Kahoy Sinah village were given renewed access to healthcare, social protection, and vital civil documentation services that are often out of reach due to distance and hardship.

"For many residents, the caravan was more than just assistance; it was a rare and meaningful connection to the government," the 1103Bde said in a statement Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

"Conducted under the Philippine Army's Army Cares Program, the initiative underscores a deep commitment to inclusive development ensuring that even the most isolated communities are seen, heard, and served," the 1103Bde added.

PhilHealth representatives facilitated membership registration and updates, opening doors to long-term healthcare support.

The PSA provided crucial civil registration services, empowering residents with legal identity, an essential step toward accessing education, employment, and social benefits.

The 1103Bde said the Serbisyo Caravan symbolized a broader mission: to build trust, restore dignity, and bring government closer to the people.

"It demonstrated the strength of a whole-of-nation approach, where soldiers, civil authorities, and national agencies stand united in uplifting vulnerable communities," the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde emphasized that true security goes beyond safeguarding territory, it means ensuring the well-being and development of every Filipino, especially those in the margins.

The 1103Bde said that through such initiatives, the Philippine Army continues to redefine its role not only as defenders of peace but as partners in progress and champions of community empowerment. (SunStar Zamboanga)