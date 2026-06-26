'Serbisyo Caravan' brings hope, government services in Lantong, Maimbung

IN A meaningful display of unity and commitment to public service, the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, through the 41st Infantry Battalion (41IB), joined the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Maimbung in the conduct of the Serbisyo Caravan and Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Barangay Lantong, reaffirming the government's dedication to bringing essential services closer to every Filipino community.

Carrying the theme “Bringing Government Services Closer to the People,” the initiative served as a bridge between the government and the residents of Barangay Lantong, delivering much-needed services, assistance, and development programs directly to the grassroots level.

The activity gathered government agencies, local leaders, and community stakeholders in a collective effort to address the needs of the people and strengthen the foundations of peace and development in the area.

The participation of the 41IB highlighted the Armed Forces of the Philippines' evolving role as a partner in nation-building. Beyond ensuring a secure environment, soldiers worked alongside local officials and partner agencies in fostering community engagement, listening to the concerns of residents, and supporting programs that improve the quality of life of every family in the barangay.

Residents benefited from a wide range of government services, including medical assistance, social welfare programs, agricultural support, civil registration services, and information campaigns designed to empower communities and promote inclusive growth.

Through the RCSP, government agencies were also able to identify pressing local concerns and develop responsive interventions that address the root causes of poverty, vulnerability, and conflict.

The activity underscored the shared commitment of the government, the military, and local communities to build a future marked by peace, progress, and opportunity. It also demonstrated that effective governance is most meaningful when services reach those who need them most.

As the government continues to pursue sustainable peace and inclusive development across Sulu, the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade remains steadfast in its mission of serving as a catalyst for positive change, ensuring that no community is left behind in the journey toward a safer, more prosperous, and resilient future. (PR)