‘Servicio’ caravan benefits hundreds of farmers, fisherfolks

HUNDREDS of farmers, fisherfolk, and residents from Bunguiao village and nearby areas availed of free government services during the Farmers-Fisherfolk Servicio Caravan, “Servicio para na maga siembradores y pescadores na Ciudad de Zamboanga,” on Friday, September 12.

The City Hall Information Office said the program brought essential services from various local and national government agencies directly to far-flung communities, supporting livelihoods and improving residents’ well-being.

Among the services offered were free medical check-ups from the City Health Office; eye examinations and free reading glasses from 4R’s Optical; anti-rabies vaccination and vitamins from the Office of the City Veterinarian; registration for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and solo parents from the City Social Welfare and Development Office; and fruit-bearing seedlings from the City Agriculture Office, among others.

City Agriculturist Arben Magdugo underscored the importance of recognizing the contributions of farmers and fisherfolk, who play a vital role in ensuring food security in the city.

The first 100 registrants also received food packs from the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The caravan was organized by the city government through the Office of the City Agriculturist in collaboration with other agencies.

Launched last year, the program has already reached the villages of Calabasa, Limaong, Sinubong, Arena Blanco, and Tolosa. Its next stop will be Vitali, the second to the last village of Zamboanga City before the boundary with Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)