Several illegal power connections uncovered in Zambo village

THE Zamboanga City Electric Cooperative (Zamcelco) has discovered several cases of electricity theft during an anti-pilferage operation conducted in Campo Islam village, Zamboanga City.

The cases of electricity theft were discovered when Zamcelco’s Energy Recovery Team (ERT), together with the Task Force Zamboanga and in coordination with village Officials, conducted the operation on Wednesday, September 2, in Love Drive, Guyabano Drive, Harmony Drive, and Sampaloc Drive all in Campo Islam village.

Zamcelco said that the ERT has discovered several illegal direct connections, with an estimated 60 to 70 households reportedly benefiting from the illegal connections.

“These illegal connections contributed to non-technical losses and placed additional strain on the area's distribution system,” Zamcelco said in a statement.

“The illegal connections also contributed to the damage of transformers in the area, causing power interruptions that affected not only those responsible for the illegal connections but also neighboring consumers who faithfully pay their electricity bills,” Zamcelco added.

The cooperative said that the ERT will continue conducting regular monitoring, foot patrols, and inspections in areas identified as prone to electricity pilferage.

Zamcelco said that the ongoing operations aim to detect and address illegal connections, reduce non-technical losses, protect electrical facilities, and ensure reliable electricity service for legitimate consumers.

Zamcelco said legal actions will be taken against those found responsible in power pilferage. (SunStar Zamboanga)