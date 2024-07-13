Severe flooding displaces 1,392 families in Zamboanga City

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has recorded 1,392 families with 5,354 individuals affected by severe flooding have evacuated to safe grounds.

The severe flooding was caused by heavy downpour spawned by southwest monsoon Friday, July 12 experienced in Zamboanga City and other parts of Mindanao.

The CSWDO said the food-affected families are from 13 villages in its initial list of evacuees due to severe flooding.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, said the inundated villages include Ayala, San Jose Gusu, Patalon, Pasonanca, Putik, Tetuan, Vitali, Talisayan, Recodo, Labuan, Cawit, Guiwan and Sinubong.

Apolinario said the number of families affected is expected to rise as the CSWDO personnel and community volunteers continue the conduct of profiling and needs assessment in the evacuation centers.

He said the affected families are temporarily housed in schools, covered courts, and village halls of the affected villages.

Mayor John Dalipe has directed the swift conduct of the profiling and assessment to ensure the prompt distribution of relief assistance.

The CSWDO has set up community kitchens in the evacuation centers to provide hot meals and essential food supplies to the evacuated families.

Mats and blankets were also distributed through the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Friday night.

Apolinario has activated 24/7 the Emergency Operations Center of his office to respond to any emergencies amid the incessant rains. (SunStar Zamboanga)