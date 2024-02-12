SFRA deputy commander visits 11ID in Sulu

THE Special Forces Regiment Airborne (SFRA) is giving emphasis on bolstering soldiers skills and unit capabilities that could help them accomplish their mission.

This was the information relayed by Colonel Rosendo Abad, SFRA deputy regiment commander, to Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11th Infantry Division (ID) commander, when Abad visited the headquarters of the 11ID at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Jolo, Sulu on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Abad said bolstering the skills of the soldiers and unit capabilities is the current thrusts and initiatives of the SFRA, which is through the conduct of regular trainings.

The SFRA is a special operations forces unit of the Philippine Army.

The SFRA are also highly trained in air assaults, anti-guerilla operations, close quarter combats, counter-insurgency, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, jungle warfare, and reconnaissance missions.

Meanwhile, Patrimonio extended his profound gratitude to Abad for taking the time to visit Sulu and for their unwavering support to 11ID's peace and security campaign.

During the visit, Abad was warmly welcomed by Patrimonio, who is also the commander of the Joint Task Force-Orion. (SunStar Zamboanga)