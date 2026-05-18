Shellfishes in 2 Zamboanga Peninsula areas positive for red tide

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has warned the public against consumption of shellfishes coming from two areas in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in its bulletin dated May 16, 2026, that shellfishes collected and tested from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur and Tantanang Bay in Zamboanga Sibugay are still positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) or toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit.

“All types of shellfish are acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these areas are not safe for human consumption,” the BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in its shellfish bulletin.

“Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The Dumanquillas and Tantanang Bays are among the six areas in the country that BFAR said the shellfishes are positive with toxic red tide.

Meanwhile, the BFAR said that two more areas “are now positive for red tide toxin”.

BFAR said these are the Panguil Bay in Misamis Occidental and Lanao Del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)