Shipment of smuggled petroleum products seized in Tawi-Tawi

AUTHORITIES have arrested two persons as they intercepted two shipments of smuggled petroleum products in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) identified the two arrested persons as alias Jun of Bongao town and alias Allan of Languyan municipality.

The PNP-MG said the personnel of the 1st Special Operations Unit (1SOU) arrested Jun as they intercepted the first shipment of smuggled petroleum products around 9:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, in the municipal waters of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PNP-MG said the 1SOU operatives have seized 29 drums of diesel worth P261,000 from the motorboat, M/B Ayong, skippered by Jun.

Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, October 11, the 1SOU personnel arrested Allan as they intercepted another shipment of smuggled diesel in the waters of Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

The PNP-MG said the 1SOU operatives have seized 38 drums of diesel worth P342,000 from the motorboat, named Young Boy, skippered by Allan.

It said the two arrested persons and the confiscated smuggled petroleum products, including the two motorboats were placed under the custody of the 1SOU, and will be later turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Bongao for proper disposition.

“These operations confirm the Maritime Group's firm commitment to suppress smuggling and ensure the security of the country's maritime borders, through the strict enforcement of maritime laws,” the PNP-MG said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)