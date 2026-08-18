Shooting reported at Ateneo de Zamboanga University

A SHOOTING incident was reported inside the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City while classes were ongoing Tuesday morning, August 18, 2026, police said.

In a telephone interview, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) public information officer Maj. Shellamie Chang said the incident happened at around 7:50 a.m.

“According to our initial report, we have two victims of the shooting. As for their condition, we have not yet been able to confirm it because, as of this time, personnel from Police Station 7 in Santa Maria, which has jurisdiction over the school, are still at the scene. Our city director is also there, and they are on top of the situation,” she said in Tagalog.

“The other students are safe. They have already been evacuated to their designated evacuation area. They are just processing the scene now,” she added.

Chang said the identification of the suspect was still ongoing.

A video circulating online showed the suspect livestreaming the incident. Authorities have yet to release further details on the firearms allegedly used.

In a statement, the school administration said in-person classes had been suspended and instructed parents and guardians to pick up their children.

It said all Grade School students were safe and accounted for.

“We would like to assure our parents and guardians that all AdZU Grade School students are safe and accounted for. They remain under the care and supervision of their respective class moderators,” the school said. (TPM)