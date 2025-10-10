Shop, save, and celebrate at SM City Mindpro’s Hermosa Fest Sale!

IN CELEBRATION of Zamboanga’s most vibrant festival, SM City Mindpro invites everyone to join the Hermosa Fest Sale happening from October 10 to 16, 2025 – a week-long shopping extravaganza that brings together unbeatable deals, festive cheer, and the joyful spirit of Fiesta Hermosa!

Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 percent off on a wide range of items from participating stores – from fashion, beauty, and gadgets to home essentials and lifestyle brands. Whether you’re hunting for stylish outfits for the festivities, gifts for loved ones, or a well-deserved treat for yourself, SM City Mindpro has something special in store for you.

Beyond shopping, mallgoers can also immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere as SM City Mindpro continues to celebrate the Fiesta Hermosa, featuring dazzling mall décor, vibrant cultural showcases, and exciting activities that highlight Zamboanga’s rich heritage.

“As we celebrate Hermosa Festival, SM City Mindpro aims to give our shoppers a reason to celebrate with us — through great deals, fun experiences, and memorable moments shared with family and friends,” said Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez.

Don’t miss this chance to shop, save, and celebrate Hermosa! Visit SM City Mindpro from October 10 to 16 and make the most of your shopping spree with amazing discounts and festive surprises.

(PR)