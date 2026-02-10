Siasi declared as rido, gun-free, peace-centered community

THE municipality of Siasi in the province of Sulu was officially declared a rido-free and gun-free town and peace-centered Community through an initiative of the operating units of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID), in partnership with the police and the municipal government.

The 11ID units involved in the joint initiative include the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) under the division’s 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde).

The 11ID said on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, that the declaration was formalized through a municipal resolution read by Siasi Vice Mayor Arnashrif Muksan, affirming the municipality’s strong commitment to public safety and lasting peace.

The reading of the municipal resolution took place during the declaration ceremony on Sunday, February 8, at the Laminusa Island Covered Court in Barangay Kongkong, Siasi, marking a significant milestone in the municipality’s continuing peace and security efforts.

Siasi Councilor Juruppin Pungutan, speaking on behalf of Mayor Ben-Sayeed Muksan, expressed gratitude to village leaders, the religious sector, the academe, and security forces for their unity and sustained support.

Pungutan emphasized that continuous dialogue and cooperation were instrumental in achieving the declaration and acknowledged the 104IB for its consistent community engagement.

In his message, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, underscored that the milestone was made possible by the people’s willingness to embrace peace, noting that security efforts are most effective when communities take ownership of their shared responsibility in building a safer and more peaceful society.

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID, commended the collective efforts of all stakeholders, stressing that the conscious choice of peace is vital to development and long-term stability.

Peña urged the community to protect and sustain the gains achieved to ensure that future generations will no longer experience the conflicts of the past.

The ceremonial presentation of previously surrendered firearms during the activity symbolized the community’s firm resolve to keep Siasi safe and free from violence.

The 11ID said the declaration stands as a testament to what unified action among citizens, local government units, and security forces can achieve in building peaceful and resilient communities.

Key military leaders, including Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104IB, along with municipal and village officials, religious leaders, and peace partners, attended the declaration ceremony.

The municipality of Siasi is the second town to be declared a Gun-Free Municipality and Peace-Centered Community within the area of operations of the 1102Bde.

The first was the town of Omar, which was declared on January 29, also through a municipal council resolution. (SunStar Zamboanga)