Sibugay agrarian reform cooperative gets P1.8-M truck

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over a P1.8 million six-wheeler truck to an Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (Arbo) in Zamboanga Sibugay on Wednesday, January 7.

The DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay provincial office on Thursday, January 8, said the recipient of the truck is the Timbabauan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Timarbemco) in the town of Tungawan.

The acquisition of the truck is seen to boost the day-to-day operations of the cooperative and services to its members.

“The provision of the six-wheeler truck is expected to strengthen the cooperative’s hauling and marketing capacity, contributing to improved productivity and income among agrarian reform beneficiaries of the cooperative,” the DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay said in a statement.

The recipient cooperative, based in Timbabauan village, Tungawan, is engaged in rubber farming and production.

Dimalotang Guiling II, Zamboanga Sibugay provincial agrarian reform program officer, led the turnover of the hauling truck. He was joined by two other DAR provincial officials during the activity.

Meanwhile, the DAR-Zamboanga del Norte has conducted the validation and verification of the transformative Arbo of the Mabuhay Coconut Agrarian Reform Cooperative in Mabuhay, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DAR-Zamboanga del Norte provincial office said the activity aimed to assess the cooperative’s current status, ensure compliance with agrarian reform standards, and validate records supporting its organizational development.

“This process underscores the agency’s continuing commitment to strengthening Arbos and promoting sustainable, farmer-led development in the province,” the DAR-Zamboanga del Norte said. (SunStar Zamboanga)