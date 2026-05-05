Sibugay ARBs, ARBOs, receive land titles, farm machinery

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (CoCRoMs), electronic land titles (e-Titles), and farm machinery and equipment (FMEs) to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) and Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Organizations (ARBOs) from Zamboanga Sibugay.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III, personally led the distribution of the documents Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Zamboanga del Norte Cultural and Exhibition Center in Dipolog City, reaffirming the commitment of the agency to advance the welfare of farmer-beneficiaries.

Estrella was joined by DAR Undersecretaries Rowena Niña Taduran, Kazel Celeste, Amihilda Sangcopan, and Josef Angelo Martires, during the activity.

A total of 1,336 CoCRoMs were distributed, covering 9,532.92 hectares and condoning an amount of P109.3 million, benefitting 4,786 ARBs across Zamboanga Sibugay.

“These certificates represent the condonation of unpaid land amortizations, including accrued interests, effectively freeing ARBs from long-standing financial burdens and enabling them to fully enjoy the benefits of land ownership,” the DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay said in a statement on Tuesday, May 5.

DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay also facilitated the distribution of 43 e-Titles under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (Project SPLIT) in support of land tenure security.

The distributed E-titles cover a total area of 43.51 hectares and benefited 33 ARBs.

The issuance of e-Titles marks a significant step toward individual land ownership, strengthening tenure security and allowing beneficiaries to maximize the productivity of their awarded lands, according to DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay.

The DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay turned over P8 million worth of FMEs to six ARBOs, namely: Proper Dawa-Dawa Farmers ARB Cooperative, Bacao Farmers Rice and Corn Mill Association, Mulu-Muluan ARB Association, Cawilan Farmers ARB Cooperative, and Lobing Irrigators Association Incorporated.

The intervention aims to enhance agricultural efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve overall farm productivity among organized farmer groups in the province.

Estrella reaffirmed the commitment of the government to bring services closer to the people and uplifting the lives of farmers.

“Bibilisan namin ang pamimigay ng titulo sa mga ARBs, at hindi titigil ang gobyerno sa pagsuporta ng ating mga magsasaka (We will expedite the distribution of titles to ARBs, and the government will not stop supporting our farmers),” Estrella said. (SunStar Zamboanga)